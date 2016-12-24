Upstate law enforcement honored at annual holiday breakfast

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate law enforcement officers were honored for their hard work Saturday. Many will be away from their families, protecting the communities during the holidays.

“They have a tough job. We take that for granted a lot, especially nowadays,” said HWS&C Attorney, Stephen Denton. “We need to get behind these folks and let them know that they’ve got friends out here and that people have their backs.”

That’s why attorneys at Harrison, White, Smith, and Coggins held their annual Christmas Eve breakfast with a focus on law enforcement.

“It’s an opportunity for us to say that we appreciate what you do,” said HWS&C attorney, John B. White, Jr.

The event – held at the Spartanburg Marriott – recognized agencies across the upstate. Attorney Stephen Denton says it helps people attending get side-by-side — with those who protect their communities.

“They can put a face with law enforcement — see the real folks, the men and women who serve. I think that’s huge,” Denton said.

They say they encourage people to also show support for law enforcement in their own daily lives. This annual breakfast has been held for 50 years — focused on recognizing upstate community members who have given back in a significant way. Law enforcement chaplain reverend Keith Kelly of ‘His Vineyard Church’ received the “John B. White Humanitarian Award.”