Woman gives ultimate gift and saves nephew’s life with liver transplant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Christmas season, the Camacho family received a gift that money can’t buy.

“Her getting tested and being the first person to be a match was his savior he would’ve died,” said Alex Camacho, Aiden’s father.

On Thanksgiving day, family members noticed 19-month-old baby Aiden Camacho started looking yellow. The baby had been healthy for most of his young life until he got the flu last month.

“My sister took him to the hospital and you know we were just thinking maybe it wasn’t anything serious or anything like that but it ended up being very serious,” said Josephine Little, Aiden’s aunt.

Baby Aiden’s liver was deteriorating. He was transferred to Mount Sinai hospital in New York City. Doctors said he needed a liver transplant within 24 hours, or he wouldn’t make it.

“They ended up having to put him on life support because he was just, it was getting worse and worse and worse. And it was so terrible. It was just so terrible to see him like that and I was just so grateful that I was able to help him,” said Little.

Aiden’s aunt Josephine Little was a match. By Tuesday afternoon, they were both in surgery.

“After that whole chaos was done they kind of pulled us off to the side and said listen he’s alive because of her,” said Alex Camacho, Aiden’s father.

They are both recovering well. Now baby Aiden has a new liver, and when he’s old enough to understand, a depth of gratitude to his aunt Josephine for saving his life.

“That’s unexplainable that’s a miracle on it’s own,” said Camacho.

Baby Aiden is still in New York City and will be there until the second week of January. He will need to travel back and forth once a month for blood work for the next year.

If you’d like to help the family, click here.

