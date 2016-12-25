4 dead after NC shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are still on the scene more than 24 hours after a Christmas Eve shooting at a Wilson County home left four people dead.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Banks Lane East, which is off N.C. 42 just east of Wilson, officials said.

Four people died from gunshot wounds, Wanda Samuel of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in an email.

Officials did not release any other information.

Late afternoon on Sunday, Banks Lane was still blocked off by deputies and officials were still on the scene processing evidence.

People living in the neighborhood had many questions as they tried to wrap their minds around what happened.

“It’s Christmas Eve. It’s shocking,” said a woman named Brenda, who did not want to give her last name.

Brenda said her mom, who just recently moved onto Banks Lane, knew one of the victims and is concerned.

“It upsets her anytime something happens to somebody even if she doesn’t really know them. She knew one of them too. He worked in the house for the landlady,” Brenda said.

Neighbors described the area as quiet.

“What could’ve happened? What could’ve made a person be so crazy to do some things like that,” said Michael Taylor, who lives in the area.

“This is a good area. A very good area. Quiet. You don’t hear any bad things going on,” Taylor added.

Samuel said Saturday that law enforcement officials are in the process of identifying the victims and notifying their families.

Wilson Police were also on the scene to handle the perimeter, according to police.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report

