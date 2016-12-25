At least 1 dead after crash on Stables Rd in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is dead after a crash that happened on Stables Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:37 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

