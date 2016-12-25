Boy warns family of fire inside home on Christmas morning

Fond Du Lac, Wis (WBAY) – Instead of waking up to Santa Claus a 9-year-old boy woke up to seeing smoke coming from the first floor of his home. It happened overnight just after 3 a.m on Christmas morning.

Fire officials say he was sleeping on the first floor of the wood-framed home on the living room couch when he saw the smoke. He quickly alerted his parents of the fire and everyone got out safely.

According to Fond Du Lac Fire and Rescue, there were no working smoke detectors in the basement or the first floor of the structure. The home is a duplex style unit with tenants living on the second floor and the owner on the first floor.

“This could have been disastrous situation if the 9-year-old had not awakened,” said Assistant Chief Steve Beer with Fond Du Lac Fire and Rescue.“I would consider him a true hero in this situation.”

Fire officials warn this is yet another case to make sure your home or business has working smoke detectors.

Du Lac Fire crews remained on the scene for about 1 ½ hours. The fire started in the basement of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue crews said they will be canvassing the area to educate individuals on the importance of having working smoke detectors.

