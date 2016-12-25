Crews battle house fire on Oak Grove Rd in Landrum

LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – Several crews responded to a house fire on Oak Grove Road, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

Eight people lived in the house, but no one was home at the time of the fire so there were no injuries, according to the Glassy Mountain Fire Department.

They say a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911.

Glassy Mountain, Landrum, Tryon, Campobello, and Gowensville Fire Departments all responded to the fire.

When crews arrived, the back side of the house was fully involved. They say there is significant damage to the back side of the home.

The fire was contained to the family room, fire officials say.

They say the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

More stories you may like on 7News

Two teens killed in Spartanburg Co. head-on collision Two teens were killed in a head-on crash late Friday night in Spartanburg County on SC Hwy 9, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s …

Shoppers Bracing For Heavy Christmas Eve Traffic As the holiday rush kicks in to high gear, drivers are not looking forward to navigating the influx of cars set to clog upstate roads.

911 call released after armed robbery suspect killed in store shootout A would-be robber was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a store worker Friday night, according to the Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Person found dead in car in Simpsonville Simpsonville, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside of the Chik-fil-a on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville Friday ni…

USDA: Veal products recalled, possible E. Coli contamination The US Department of Agriculture says that Gold Medal Packaging Inc., from Rome, N.Y. is recalling approx. 4,607 lbs. of boneless veal produ…