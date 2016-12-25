Crews battle house fire on Oak Grove Rd in Landrum

LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – Several crews responded to a house fire on Oak Grove Road, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

Eight people lived in the house, but no one was home at the time of the fire so there were no injuries, according to the Glassy Mountain Fire Department.

They say a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911.

Glassy Mountain, Landrum, Tryon, Campobello, and Gowensville Fire Departments all responded to the fire.

When crews arrived, the back side of the house was fully involved. They say there is significant damage to the back side of the home.

The fire was contained to the family room, fire officials say.

They say the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

oak-grove-fire-2

