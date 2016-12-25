Man charged with murder after slashing necks of wife, infant son, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — The man who told police he found his wife and 3-month-old son dead with their necks slashed last week has been charged with capital murder in connection to their deaths.

Fort Worth police say on Dec. 15, Craig Vandewege, 35, called 911 to report that he discovered their bodies in the master bedroom. When officers arrived, they found Vandewege in the front walkway crouched down with his face in his hands.

Inside the home, officers found Vandewege’s wife, 36-year-old Shanna Vandewege and their son, Diederick, with apparent knife wounds to their necks. At the time, Mr. Vandewege denied any knowledge of what happened.

On Dec. 21, Mr. Vandewege was arrested in Glenwood Springs, Colo. after a citizen called police stating he was acting suspiciously. Police say the family moved to Fort Worth from Colorado earlier this year.

A capital murder warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday, a week after the crime.

