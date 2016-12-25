Teen killed, 3 hurt in crash after night of caroling

KOIN Published:
Credit: KOIN
Credit: KOIN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old was killed after a car went down an embankment in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Christmas, police said.

Battle Ground resident Samuel Chiriac was riding in a car with 4 other teens when they crashed around SE 103rd Avenue and Mt. Scott Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

The group spent the evening singing Christmas carols at the homes of members of a Portland Romanian Church and were driving to Wilsonville in a caravan of 3 cars.

Investigators said the driver involved in the crash, 17-year-old Seba Pop, passed one of the other cars in the oncoming lane and missed a sharp turn, drove off the roadway and crashed. Dense fog may have been a contributing factor, police said.

Pop was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

Two other passengers in the car, 15-year-old Caleb Pop and 17-year-old Timothy Posteucha, were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A fifth passenger, 14-year-old Johnny Cristurean, wasn’t hurt in the crash.

Chiriac was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said none of the teens were impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

More stories you may like on 7News

simpsonville-death

Person found dead in car in Simpsonville

Simpsonville, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was found unresponsive in a vehicle outside of the Chik-fil-a on Fairview Rd. in Simpsonville Friday ni…

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s