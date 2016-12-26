Anderson couple moves on faith, ‘blessed’ with ability to give back

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — A couple braved the unexpected as they moved to Anderson from San Francisco, California.

Joel and Amy Tippitt made the move after watching NewSpring services online. They decided they wanted to live in the city where the megachurch is based.

“We literally just came out here on faith,” said Joel Tippitt.

Leaving their home and full-time jobs behind, they made the 2,600 mile trip.

It wasn’t part of a plan, but not long after, someone showed Joel how to make a table.

He listed the amateur woodwork and quickly, it was purchased and picked up.

“It actually sold. I was blown away,” Joel remembers.

He started selling his furniture in April. Now, eight months later, Tippitt’s Timber is thriving.

Any given day, his whiteboard is filled with orders for coffee, dining room, and end tables. He also builds shelves and entertainment centers.

But money isn’t what the Tippitts have in mind. Instead, painful memories are motivation to make the business something more than profitable.

“I remember just always wanting to help my dad and never really feeling like I could,” said Joel.

Growing up with a dad who was addicted to painkillers, Joel says he has a passion for the broken, poor, and homeless.

Now he wants to use what he was unexpectedly given to hire and mentor those in need.

“I’m going to pour into them, invest in them — give them a specific trade,” said Joel.

Joel looks to the Dream Center of Los Angeles, in his home state, for inspiration.

He believes others should take the same leap of faith. “Just step out. Just try it. Just do it. What I can almost guarantee you, every single time, is that you’re going to experience joy on the other end.”