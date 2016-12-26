Child killed, hit by truck that rolled down hill in NC

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was injured and later died after a construction truck rolled down a hill and crashed in Hillsborough on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. near Dogwood Bloom Lane, which is in a neighborhood where new homes are being built.

Authorities said that the truck was being loaded onto a trailer, but came loose. The vehicle then rolled down a hill and hit a child and crashed into a house.

The child was hit while in a driveway of a home. In photos, a construction truck could be seen smashed into a garage of a home.

Officials said just after 4 p.m. that the child had died.