For the second year in a row, local instructors Sher and Dustin Phillips at Pat’s School of Dance have been asked to choreograph the halftime show at a bowl game! They will be directing over 300 young dancers, including some of their own students, all week in preparation for the Orange Bowl halftime show in Miami. Scene on 7 has a sneak peek at their dance routine that will involve a live performance from Joe Jonas’ group DNCE.

