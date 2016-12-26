Ten (10) Winners (2 winners each day) will win a Family Four-Pack to the SC RV & Camping Show at the TD Convention Center in Grenville, SC, January 5th – 8th. Winners must pick up their tickets at WSPA (250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC during regular business hours).

SC RV & CAMPING SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

1. No purchase is necessary.

2. To win, at the time of entry you must be at least eighteen (18) years old and a legal resident of the following state(s):South Carolina, North Carolina or Georgia.

3. This Contest is subject to all federal, state and local laws. Void where prohibited by law. By entering, participants agree to these Official Rules.

4. Ten (10) Prize Winner(s).

5. Only one (1) entry per household.

6. Contest begins on December 26, 2016 at 10:00am and ends on January 4, 2017 at 11:00am, with the Prize Winner(s) announced on each day of the promotion through January 5, 2017.

7. The geographic scope of this promotion is the following state(s): South Carolina, North Carolina or Georgia. Sponsors of this Contest are Media General Operations, Inc. d/b/a WSPA-TV (hereinafter referred to as the “Station”) and the South Carolina RV & Camping Show.

8. Employees of Sponsors and of the affiliates, subsidiaries, distributors, suppliers, franchisees, promoters, and agents of any of these, and the immediate families of the employees of any of these, are not eligible.

9. The odds of winning are based upon the number of correct entries received.

PRIZES

10. Description of prizes: Ten (10) Prize Winner(s) will (each) win a family four-pack of tickets to the South Carolina RV & Camping Show (January 5-8, 2017). The current retail value of each prize is: $ 40.00.

11. All federal, state and other taxes relating to any prize, and any travel, hotel accommodations or other expenses relating to any prize, are the sole responsibility of the Prize Winner(s).

12. Prizes are not transferable, substitutable, or exchangeable for cash except that the Station, in its discretion, may substitute a prize of equal or greater value. Any such changes will be announced. If Prize Winner(s) fail to meet any eligibility requirement herein, alternate Prize Winners will be chosen by random drawing to be held as soon as reasonably practicable after initial Prize Winners are determined to be ineligible. Alternate Prize Winners are subject to all eligibility requirements and restrictions of these Official Rules.

TO ENTER

13. To enter, the Contest, go to http://www.YourCarolina.tv contest page and fill out an entry form (or) send a postcard to the Station at 250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303 providing the following information: (1) Name, (2) Address, (3) Telephone Number and (4) Age. To be eligible for the drawing, entries must be received by the Station no later than January 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Participants who fail to provide the required information will not be notified by the Station. Prize winners must pick up their prize at WSPA (250 International Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303) during regular business hours.

14. The Prize Winner(s) will be selected by a random drawing conducted on each day of the promotion.

15. If the Station selects your name as a Prize Winner, the Station will contact you in accordance with the information you supplied to the Station. Prize Winner(s) may be verified over the telephone at the time and will be asked to come to the Station located at 250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303, where each Prize Winner must provide the Station valid identification and execute an affidavit of eligibility. Valid identification includes a valid driver’s license or other valid picture ID showing name and address. Faxes will not be accepted. Prize Winner(s) may also be required to sign other legal documents, including tax forms and a release supplied by the Station, which, among other disclaimers, releases the Sponsors and a range of subsidiaries, directors, agents, agencies, affiliates, franchisees, promoters, officers, directors, employees and related persons from any and all liability related to this Contest and the receipt and use of the prize. The information contained on the entry form or postcard becomes the property of the Station. Verified Prize Winner(s) may pick up their prize at the Station located at 250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303. If the Station is unable to speak directly to a Prize Winner within ten (10) days from initial attempted notification, the Station, in its sole discretion, may disqualify that winner and select an alternate winner or remove the prize from the Contest.

16. Sponsors, their affiliates, subsidiaries or agencies will not be responsible for the inability to select winners because of postal failure, equipment failure, or data storage failure.

MISCELLANEOUS

17. All federal, state and local laws apply. Sponsors shall be entitled to interpret these rules as needed — including but not limited to rules regarding entries, selection of winner, deadlines, restrictions on prizes, and eligibility — and all of their decisions are final. By entering, participants agree to these Official Rules. The Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or suspend this Contest or any part of this Contest should any non-authorized intervention, network failure, information storage failure, telecommunications failure, malfunction, or other causes beyond its control, corrupt or impair the security, administration, fairness and/or operation of this Contest as determined by the Station in its sole discretion. The Station and Media General Operations, Inc. are not responsible for lost, interrupted, or unavailable network, server, or other connections, or for any failed telephone or computer hardware or software, or for any failed, delayed, misdirected, corrupted, or garbled transmissions or errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic, or for entries that for any reason are not received by the Station by the deadline stated above. The Station and Media General Operations, Inc. are also not responsible for any injury or damage to any computer, modem or other electrical device as a result of participation in this Contest or downloading of any software or materials.

18. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope by mail to: “Contest Winners,” c/o the Station, 250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303 at the conclusion of the Contest.

19. For a copy of the Official Rules, stop by the Station during normal business hours, visit http://www.YourCarolina.tv, or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: “Contest Rules,” c/o 250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303.

20. By winning, contestants agree to award Sponsors the right to publicize their names, photographs (including the use and appearance of winner’s photograph on Sponsors’ web pages), likenesses, biographical information, e-mail address, voices and details of winning for purposes of this and future promotions without further compensation.

21. Any person attempting to defraud or tamper with this Contest in any way will be ineligible for prizes and may be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.