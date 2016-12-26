Shuler Bentley To Transfer From Old Dominion

Former Byrnes quarterback Shuler Bentley, the son of USC running backs coach Bobby Bentley and older brother of South Carolina freshman QB Jake Bentley, will transfer from Old Dominion, according to a source.

Bentley just completed his third year in the Monarchs’ program and was a redshirt sophomore, meaning he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Bentley played in just two games this past season and was 4-10 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions. As a sophomore, he played in 10 games with eight starts and threw for 1,432 yards with 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Old Dominion won the Popeye’s Bowl last week in the Bahamas behind a big game from quarterback David Washington, a senior.