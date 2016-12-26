Upstate family’s home catches fire on Christmas

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) — The American Red Cross said a family lost their home in a fire on Christmas night.

Five adults and three children lived at the house on Oak Grove Road in Landrum, according to the Red Cross.

Glassy Mountain Fire Department and four other departments responded to the fire.

Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. The family was at a holiday event.

Neighbors called 911 after noticing the fire.

The back side of the house was in flames when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the blaze was contained to the family room, but there was significant damage to the back side of the home.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical, according to firefighters.

Landrum, Tryon, Campobello and Gowensville fire departments also responded.

The Red Cross said it’s helping the family with financial assistance for temporary lodging and comfort kits.