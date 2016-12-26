Work/Life balance a “crowning achievement” for Spartanburg woman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Is it possible for a woman to have it all? Can a woman be a devoted wife and mother and a success in business?

One Spartanburg woman is out to prove that it can happen through her self-made fashion design business, and it is quickly becoming her “crowning” achievement.

In a tiny upstairs studio with just enough room for a mirror and design concepts, Tiffany Linder is in her element.

As owner of Canary Designs LLC in Spartanburg, Linder designs and helps facilitate the creation of custom pageant wear for young women across the state. Now, her creations are taking home crowns.

“For the last two years, we’ve sort of cornered the teen market in pageants, which has been really nice,” said Linder. “Then, this year, we also had Miss South Carolina, who went on to become 1st runner up to Miss America.”

While it’s fun to seeing her gowns on winners, her dream world of jewels and adult dress-up is allowing her to wear a crown of her own, and the “mom” title that goes with it.

“I always wanted to stay at home with my kids, but didn’t know how that was an option and work,” said Linder.

As a mom to young kids, Tiffany left the non-profit world she’d known for ten years and opened a boutique in downtown Spartanburg a few years ago.

“It was a large boutique. We had hundreds and hundreds of dresses for pageant, proms and special occasions. I was there 24/7,” Linder explained.

She became pregnant with her youngest, Charleston Kate, but had to get back to work immediately.

“When you’re not there and the doors aren’t open, you’re not making money,” said Linder. “At that point, I started to realize that it was going to be difficult to raise her in the manner that I wanted to raise her and to be there like I wanted to.”

So, with the support of her husband she refocused. Her love for gowns is still in play with more custom hours. The best part, she says, is more time for the kids.

“I haven’t missed her first walk. I didn’t miss her first word. I get to be there in the morning when she wakes up. I get to take her to school. I get to do all the things that I thought before might not be possible to do,” said Linder

Linder’s drive and dedication is gaining fans across business and personal lines.

“I’ve gotten every piece of my wardrobe for every pageant I’ve competed in from Tiffany,” said Elee Diamaduros, Miss Golden Corner USA. “She really does do it all and for someone who’s 24, it’s really awesome to have someone to look up to who’s done it so well.”

For Linder, she says success is all about the right kind of compromise and knowing who’s got your back.

“Don’t sacrifice your family for your business,” said Linder. “It’s all because I’m able to do a job that I really enjoy and my family 100% supports.”

Linder encourages women to be their own boss if they are able and suggests mastering the art of social media to promote your business.

For more information on Canary Designs LLC, click HERE.