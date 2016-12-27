AnMed Health restricts hospital visitors

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health begins voluntary visitor restrictions today.

The hospital system is requesting that all children and anyone with cold, flu or respiratory illness not visit hospitalized patients until the height of the current flu season passes.

Signs advising visitors are being posted and masks as well as hand sanitizer is being provided, according to an AnMed spokesperson.

AnMed says that a mandatory visitation restriction is not in effect, but AnMed Health infection prevention experts urge visitors to take precautions to avoid spreading influenza and other respiratory illnesses.

There have been three flu-related deaths in South Carolina this season.

Voluntary restrictions are in place for:

GHS Children’s Hospital, Greenville

Park Ridge Health, Hendersonville

Mission Hospital, Asheville

