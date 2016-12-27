Best Buy Geek Squad answers tech present questions

(WSPA) — Technology presents always seem to be on the top of Christmas lists each year. After the initial excitement of Christmas morning sets in, it’s time to set up the gift.

If you can’t get the set-up going on your own, the staff at Best Buy is here to help.

Their Geek Squad is manning their phone lines all day today to answer any questions you may have about product set up.

“One of the Geek Squad’s core values is to support our customers for the life of their products. So that’s what we’re trying to support, and that phone line is there for people who have problems. So we ask that people try to use it, and we’re here to help,” says Mike Root, the Geek Squad manager at the Greenville Best Buy.

You can call (864) 329-1291 for the Greenville store, or (864) 574-3038 for the Spartanburg store. You can also make an appointment online for in-store help if you want hands on assistance.

If the local store doesn’t pick up, you can call 1-800-433-5778 or chat with a Geek Squad agent online.