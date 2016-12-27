Church accidently prints Tupac lyrics instead of prayer

People at a Sri Lanka church had an interesting Christmas program after lyrics from Tupac’s rap song “Hail Mary” were handed out.

They were given the lyrics by mistake instead of the traditional “Hail Mary” Christian Prayer. Tupac’s version consists of explicit language and violence.

One man who attended the service said he recognized the song right away. He says others were in shock, while some thought it was a joke. The booklets were taken up and the priest apologized.

He says a young boy printed the programs and downloaded the wrong version.