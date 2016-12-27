Dabo Swinney’s home golf course “all in” with Tigers

SUNSET, SC (WSPA) – The Reserve at Lake Keowee – the home golf course of Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney – is again showing it’s all in for the Tigers run in the College Football Playoffs.

The lawn outside the clubhouse has been transformed into a half-size football field complete with a Clemson tiger paw at mid-field. The club did the same tribute for the Tigers as part of the 2015 drive to the National Championship Game.

The Jack Nicklaus signature golf course is located about 16 miles from the Clemson University campus in Sunset.

Swinney stages his annual Football Media Day golf outing at the course each summer.

Clemson faces Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.