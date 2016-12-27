Dabo Swinney’s home golf course “all in” with Tigers

By Published:
Photo courtesy The Reserve at Lake Keowee
Photo courtesy The Reserve at Lake Keowee

SUNSET, SC (WSPA) –  The Reserve at Lake Keowee – the home golf course of Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney – is again showing it’s all in for the Tigers run in the College Football Playoffs.

The lawn outside the clubhouse has been transformed into a half-size football field complete with a Clemson tiger paw at mid-field. The club did the same tribute for the Tigers as part of the 2015 drive to the National Championship Game.

The Jack Nicklaus signature golf course is located about 16 miles from the Clemson University campus in Sunset.

Swinney stages his annual Football Media Day golf outing at the course each summer.

Clemson faces Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Photo courtesy The Reserve at Lake Keowee
Photo courtesy The Reserve at Lake Keowee

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s