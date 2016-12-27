Family, police seek answers in deadly crash that killed Virginia artist

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A heartbroken family and police are trying to track down the driver who troopers say hit a man on Christmas Day.

Virginia State Police say Brian Ray, 51, was ejected from his Dodge Caravan after losing control and slamming into a guardrail on I-664 north near Route 58 west. Troopers say Ray landed on the pavement and was hit by another vehicle that didn’t stop.

“I want to know what happened and if anybody knows, it’s them,” said Hunter Ray, Brian’s son. “They know firsthand more than any other person will know.”

Hunter says his father was a skilled artist and his career was fueled by his vibrant personality.

“He always wanted people to laugh,” said Hunter. “He always wanted people happy. If you tried to make him mad, it would take you the rest of your life. You could never get on his bad side. He was always smiling, always goofing around [and] joking.”

Hunter says troopers notified him about the accident around 3 a.m. Christmas morning.

“It blows your mind. You never expect it to be you,” he says. “There’s certain moments that will scar you forever, and I think the moment on the porch hearing the news from the police officer and when I had to call my grandparents and tell them are the two things that’ll be burned into my brain for the rest of my life.”

Ray worked as an art instructor at Pinot’s Palette where they say, “The world is a little less bright without him.”

“As long as he was holding some art-making tool, he loved his job,” said Hunter. “If it was a pencil and pen, colored pencils or airbrush, he loved it. He loved teaching people. He loved the people he taught and he worked with.”

Pinot’s Palette will hold a public memorial service at their studio, 240 W. 21st St. in Norfolk, on Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the accident should call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.