Funeral services announced for teens killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Funeral services have been announced for two teens killed in a head-on crash.

Melissa Frilot and Kortlynn Smith died after the accident on Highway 9, the coroner says.

At 11:15 p.m. Friday, a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a four-door car that Frilot was driving, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Smith was one of the passengers.

The 19-year-old girls were from Inman. School officials confirm they were graduates of Chapman High School.

School officials released the following statement:

“The Spartanburg School District One family is heartbroken by the loss of former Chapman High School students, Melissa Frilot and Kortlynn Smith, who were involved in a fatal car accident Friday night.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Melissa and Kortlynn’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Troopers say Frilot died at the scene. Smith was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where she passed away on Christmas Eve.

A celebration of Smith’s life will be held at Inman First Baptist Church. It starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Services have also been announced for Frilot.

Frilot’s family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman. A memorial service celebrating her life and honoring her memory will follow at 4 p.m. in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel, according to an obituary.