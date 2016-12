GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office wraps up a fundraising project to benefit Special Olympics of South Carolina.

The department launched a “No Shave November” project which continued into “Don’t Shave December.”

Deputies participating paid $25 to grow facial hair along with donations that were received.

Tuesday Sheriff Steve Loftis and deputies presented Special Olympics with check for $10,370.

The money is used to fund activities for the organization.