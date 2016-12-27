Hearing scheduled Wednesday for Dylann Roof

Dylann Roof
Dylann Roof

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA) — Before he learns his punishment, Dylann Roof is expected to appear Wednesday in court for a scheduled hearing.

Earlier this month, a jury found Roof guilty of murdering nine people who had gathered to worship at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston. Roof was found guilty of 33 federal charges in the June 2015 mass shooting.

The sentencing phase will begin Tuesday, January 3. The jury will decide to either sentence Roof to the death penalty, or place him in prison for life without the possibility of parole.

