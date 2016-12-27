Man robs Ingles store near Travelers Rest, deputies say

Ingles on Geer Highway in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies say a man robbed the Ingles store on Geer Highway near Travelers Rest, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened just after 3:00pm when a man handed over a note demanding money and merchandise.

Deputies say the man was in his 30’s with dark hair and was wearing a white and black Wounded Warrior sweatshirt and left the scene in an early 2000’s model white SUV.

It is not known if the man was armed at the time of the robbery.

