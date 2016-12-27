Online campaign aims to bring Uber to Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A campaign to get drunk drivers off the roads is hoping a business will come to the rescue. An social media group is pleading with the ride service Uber to come to the city of Greenwood.

It all started after a recent holiday party, when Michael McCarthy says his designated driver didn’t work out as planned. It was then when he got the big idea.

“It kind of fell through last minute and I didn’t want to bother my coworkers to ask for that ride home,” McCarthy said. “During the holidays there are lots of things going on and wouldn’t it just be nice to go and do something in Greenwood and not have to worry about having to drive myself home after a night of socializing.”

Michael started a Facebook page campaign called “Bring Uber to Greenwood S.C.” and it’s already reached hundreds of people.

Michael says he’s also called the Greenwood Mayor, who started his own campaign for the ride service “Lyft” months ago. Mayor Welborn Adams said in an online video that Greenwood is the largest city in the state without public transportation. That’s something they both say needs to change.

“They have a presence in the Upstate, so I think it would be easier for them to extend their reach,” McCarthy added.

The Facebook group believes Uber would make their roads safer and bring more jobs to their city. They also want help to get people to work and give more options to the elderly.

“We are coming into the New Year and there is a report done every single year that shows the worst states for drunk driving and South Carolina is always on that list,” McCarthy explained. “I want to see Greenwood do something to combat that.”

Michael already contacted Uber and is waiting to hear what his next steps will need to be, while his campaign gains momentum.

“We just want to keep pushing for a solution and that is all we are supporting is a solution to this public transportation issue,” he said. “We are not giving up. We are going to keep pushing.”

For more information on the campaign, visit their Facebook page HERE.