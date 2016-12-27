SC representative arrested for domestic violence, weapons charges

AIKEN Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina lawmaker is accused of assaulting and pointing a gun at a woman.

Rep. Chris Corley, 36, was jailed Tuesday on charges of first-degree domestic violence and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Corley is a Republican who represents Graniteville.

The Aiken Standard newspaper reports that officers responded Monday to a Graniteville home where a woman claimed Corley punched her and threatened to kill her while children were in the home.

The victim told officers that Corley continued assaulting her until he noticed blood coming from her head and heard children screaming, at which point she said he went to a car and came back with a gun that he pointed at her, according to the newspaper.