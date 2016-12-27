Should you work out when sick?

(CNN) — Regular exercise is good for your health, but should you continue to work-out when you get sick?

Experts say it all depends on how sick you are.

The Mayo Clinic says a good rule of thumb is to use the “neck rule” as your guide.

If your symptoms are above the neck, such as a stuffy nose or sneezing from a mild cold, then you’re generally ok.

If your symptoms are below the neck such as a bad cough, fever, muscle aches, or nausea – exercising is not recommended.

If mild symptoms get worse give yourself a rest day and remember, one of the best ways to keep from getting sick in the first place is to exercise year round.