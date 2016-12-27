Suspect wanted after Shemwood Crossing Apts. murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police have identified a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Fred Anderson at the Shemwood Crossing Apartments in Greenville on December 8.

Investigators are looking for 20-year-old Nyquan Tykie Brown who is wanted on charges of Murder, Burglary, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, and Possession of Weapon During Violent Crime.

Greenville Police say Brown should be considered armed and dangerous and have also released a photograph of Brown.

Anderson was shot shortly after 10:00pm at an apartment on Shemwood Lane on December 8 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say two suspects entered the unlocked apartment with their faces covered and demanded money.

Anyone with information on the location of Brown is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.