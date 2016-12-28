1 hurt after shooting at bar in Anderson Co.

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is injured after a shooting that happened at the Town and Country Lounge on Anderson Drive, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Two men in their 60’s were arguing about a past dispute when the argument turned physical and one man shot the other in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man who was shot was taken by EMS to AnMed.

The other man was taken away in handcuffs.

There are no charges yet as the shooting is still under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.