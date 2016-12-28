Body found in car at Greenville Co. McDonald’s

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner’s office says a man’s body was found in a vehicle outside a McDonald’s restaurant.

The discovery was made Wednesday morning at the McDonald’s at 2443 Laurens Road.

Kent Dill with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death doesn’t appear suspicious. There were no apparent injuries or trauma on the man, Dill said.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday.

Dill said restaurant employees noticed the vehicle had been parked outside the restaurant for some time and went to check on the person.

The coroner’s office received the call around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

