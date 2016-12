Cinnabon apologizes for Carrie Fisher tweet

(KRON) — Cinnabon is apologizing for posting a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.

It reads: “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”

Many people took to twitter saying the message was seen as using a death to promote their product.

The baked goods company apologized saying: “Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry.”

Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry. — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016

I feel like Carrie Fisher would have gotten a kick out of the Cinnabon tweet to be honest. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 27, 2016

