Cinnabon apologizes for Carrie Fisher tweet

(KRON) — Cinnabon is apologizing for posting a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.
It reads: “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”
Many people took to twitter saying the message was seen as using a death to promote their product.
The baked goods company apologized saying: “Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry.”
