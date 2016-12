SCOTTSDALE, AZ (WSPA) – Clemson Tigers spent their second full day in Arizona Wednesday preparing for Saturday night’s Fiesta Bowl showdown against Ohio State.

From questions to DeShaun Watson on whether he’s hedging on his desire to leave early to the NFL to his friendship with his counterpart Saturday, Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett, to the team taking some time out to play football with kids from the Arizona Special Olympics it was again a busy day.