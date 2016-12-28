Community mourns teens killed in wreck, driver charged with DUI

Related Coverage Bond denied for man charged in DUI crash that killed 2 teens in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A memorial now marks where two teenagers were killed in wreck last Friday. The crash happened on Highway 9 near Blalock Road. Kortlynn Smith died at the hospital on Christmas Eve and Melissa Frilot died at the scene. Another passenger suffered serious injuries.

Frilot worked at Little Pig’s Bar-B-Q in Boiling Springs, which is about two miles from where the crash happened.

“It was just devastating to us,” said Owner Pam Huffling. “She was a great worker – very loyal, very punctual, would do anything we asked her to, just a sweet soul.”

“I never had to worry about anything when she was here,” said manager, Kimberly Strube. “So many times this weekend, I’m like – I gotta text her about something and then it catches — I can’t.”

Highway Patrol says Frilot was driving when Hollis Brock’s pickup truck struck her car head-on. Brock was wheeled into a courtroom Wednesday, wearing a neck brace. He’s charged with felony DUI and having an open container.

Melissa Frilot’s family sat behind him, while Kortlynn Smith’s family held her funeral. Solicitor Barry Barnette says brock crossed over 4 lanes before the crash.

“She [Melissa] was driving southbound and was definitely in her lane,” Barnette said. He says brock was intoxicated, and walked about 100 feet away from the scene, not even noticing his own injuries. “He was given field sobriety tests, could not do them. He was severely drunk. He had a broken neck, and didn’t realize it at the time from intoxication.”

Barnette says brock also had a previous reckless driving charge.. But it’s this incident that has a restaurant family missing one of own and hoping this tragedy is a lesson about drinking and driving.

“Don’t devastate another family’s life,” said Sam Huffling, owner at Little Pig’s Bar-B-Q. The restaurant is having a fundraiser next Monday 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to help raise money to help Frilot’s family. A portion of their proceeds and all tips collected will go directly to the family.