Convenience store robbed in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A strong-armed robbery happened at a convenience store near Fair Play, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at Bountyland Quik Stop on south Highway 11 near I-85.

A man entered the store and demanded money, deputies say.

He then stole an undisclosed amount and left.

The suspect in question reportedly did not produce a weapon while in the store, deputies say.

The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

“Due to the fact that this investigation is in its early stages and to preserve its integrity, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any further information as of right now,” says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “At this time, however, we do not feel the public is in any danger and more information concerning this case will be forthcoming at a later time.”

