Dad stabbed, killed in front of son at Target on Christmas Eve, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally stabbed at a Northern California Target store on Christmas Eve had his young son with him.

KNTV-TV reports that 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin Jr., of Hayward, was attacked Saturday after he confronted two men who were, witnesses say, playing inappropriate music in the toy section.

Griffin was shopping with his 4-year-old son for Christmas gifts.

Griffin’s wife Nicole Simmons wrote on a GoFundMe page that one of their four children had more presents than another, prompting Griffin to head to the store to even the celebration.

“Who would have ever thought these last minute gifts would cost him his life. What type of person would take a life in front of a child. My children are fatherless because of a thoughtless act of rage. Something that could have been totally avoided just by walking away. Tyrone was an awesome father, a thoughtful son, a caring brother and a loving husband. Tyrone Griffin Jr was stabbed to death on Christmas Eve at the Hayward target buying last minute gifts for his children whom love him dearly. God has taken one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Even though you blessed us with your short time on this earth, I truly thank God for you Tyrone cause you were more than our “last minute gift”,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Sgt. Ruben Pola says Griffin was seen fighting inside the store shortly before the stabbing.

Two men arrested shortly after the incident have been identified as brothers, 22 year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25 year-old Jesse Archuleta, both from Hayward.

