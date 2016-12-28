Deputies continue investigation into woman’s shooting at gun range

Related Coverage Woman in critical condition after shooting at gun range, coroner says

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies continue to investigate a shooting that critically injured a woman at a gun range.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are not ruling out an accidental shooting, but said the case is still under investigation.

Wednesday morning, a Georgia woman remained in critical condition after authorities say she was shot in the head Monday at Skip J-Range.

The 24-year-old Georgia woman was on life support Tuesday, said Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.

The shooting victim’s friend said they were shooting pistols when she noticed her friend had been shot in the head and immediately called for help, according to an incident report. It happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Authorities have not released her name.

The gun range owner tells 7 News that it was an accidental shooting. He said it is the first in the range’s 24 years of operation.