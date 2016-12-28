Dollywood holding auditions in the Upstate in January

SPARANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Local performers have a chance to be discovered as auditions for Dollywood take place in Spartanburg on Saturday, January 28.

The auditions are being held at the Chapman Cultural Center on East St. John Street.

The park says it is looking for singers with experience in country, musical theater, or pop.

“We have an impressive level of quality talent at Dollywood,” said Paige Bales, Dollywood entertainment director. “Each year we challenge ourselves to continue our high standard of entertainment, and it all begins with the people we are able to find at each of our auditions.”

Registration begins at 10:00am and auditions run from 11:00am to 2pm. Performers must be at least 17 years of age.

Auditions will also be held in Birmingham, Alabama on January 14 and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on February 18.