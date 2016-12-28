GoFundMe to “protect Betty White” helps Spartanburg Little Theatre

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – After a rough end to 2016, Demetrios Hrysikos set out to protect one of his pop culture icons.

The GoFundMe campaign to “protect Betty White from 2016” started out in jest, says creator Demetrios Hrysikos. “Everyone we’ve lost, I was like, it’s not a time for jokes, but maybe people need to laugh.”

The campaign met the funding goal of $2 thousand dollars in the first day. Hrysikos is donating all the money to the Spartanburg Little Theater to “help craft new stars of stage and screen.”

“We’re a nonprofit community theater,” said Jay Coffman, Executive Artistic Director of the Spartanburg Little Theatre. “I just thought it was a funny little thing. I had no idea it would blow up into something so big.”

Hrysikos still can’t believe his first-ever GoFundMe has gone viral. “I was kind of hoping maybe to raise a couple hundred bucks around Spartanburg, I had no idea that it’d be what it’s become.”

RELATED STORY:

Upstate man’s GoFundMe to “protect Betty White” goes viral

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate law enforcement learning new methods to combat active shooters Local law enforcement is preparing for the unthinkable by learning new ways to combat an active mass shooter at school, church and businesse…

Dollywood holding auditions in the Upstate in January Local performers have a chance to be discovered as auditions for Dollywood take place in Spartanburg on Saturday, January 28.

Man in mask, hoodie robs bank in Travelers Rest Police say a man robbed the United Community Bank in Travelers Rest just after 2:00pm.