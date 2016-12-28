Greenville PD to increase presence in downtown on New Year’s Eve

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville police are stepping up patrols for revelers who plan to ring in the new year in the downtown area.

Nearly every officer will be assigned some sort of police detail to make sure the crowds are safe. Police will placed in different locations in and around the downtown area. Some will be in plain clothes and working different assignments.

New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday, which makes this sort of detail a bit more challenging for police.

“You start talking about traffic as well as just different locations and different events going on and it just kind of combines both things on the weekends,” said Greenville officer Gilberto Franco.

Police tell us a number of officers will be assigned to the DUI task force.

