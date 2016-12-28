Help find Ingles robbery suspect in Travelers Rest

By Published:
Daniel Baldwin
Daniel Baldwin

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding the man who robbed an Ingles store on Greer Highway.

A warrant for Strong Arm Robbery has been issued for 39-year-old Daniel Baldwin after he robbed the pharmacy inside Ingles, deputies say.

An arrest warrant has also been issued on Baldwin for Theft of a Controlled Substance.

The robbery happened just after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday when Baldwin handed over a note demanding money and merchandise.

He was wearing a white and black Wounded Warrior sweatshirt and left the scene in an early 2000’s model white SUV.

Baldwin is considered to be armed and dangerous, deputies say.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s