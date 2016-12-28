Man charged in head-on crash that killed 2 teens in Spartanburg Co.

Hollis Brock (Spartanburg County Detention Center)
Hollis Brock (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A man is facing charges in connection to a head-on crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

Hollis Brock, 48, of Inman is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

Brock is charged with two counts each of felony DUI resulting in death, felony DUI resulting in great injury, and other crimes.

Brock was driving a pickup truck that troopers said crashed head on into a car on Highway 9 at 11:15 p.m. Friday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Melissa Frilot and Kortlynn Smith were killed in the crash. The 19-year-old teens were from Inman.

Frilot, the driver, died at the scene. Smith was one of the passengers. Troopers say she was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where she died on Christmas Eve.

