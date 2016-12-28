Man in mask, hoodie robs bank in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – Police say a man robbed the United Community Bank in Travelers Rest just after 2:00pm.

According to officers, the suspect was wearing a mask and hoodie when he presented a note demanding money. They say he took money and ran from the bank on Roe Center Court.

Officers say he was chased by a customer but the suspect got away.

Witnesses told police they saw a person matching the description of the suspect in the passenger seat of a gray 2006 to 2008 model Dodge Charger with Florida tags that was driving quickly behind businesses in the area.

