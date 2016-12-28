Man shot in leg at apartment complex in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One man is hurt after a shooting that happened at Deaverview Apartments, according to the Asheville Police Department.

A call came in at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man was shot in the leg just outside of the complex, according to the police department.

He was taken to Mission Hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

Cars at the apartment complex also appeared to have been shot, according to officers.

Police are interviewing witnesses, but do not have a suspect at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

