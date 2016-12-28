Man shot in leg at apartment complex in Asheville

By Published:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One man is hurt after a shooting that happened at Deaverview Apartments, according to the Asheville Police Department.

A call came in at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man was shot in the leg just outside of the complex, according to the police department.

He was taken to Mission Hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

Cars at the apartment complex also appeared to have been shot, according to officers.

Police are interviewing witnesses, but do not have a suspect at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s