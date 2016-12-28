Mauldin hopes new city planner will spur downtown development

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – One Upstate city’s loss is another’s gain.

The Simpsonville City Administrator, David Dyrhaug, resigned last week to become the city planner in Mauldin. He will start his new job next month.

“My roots and my heart are in city planning, and I have been blessed with an incredible opportunity to return to that field,” Dyrhaugh said.

He brings to Mauldin the experience he had developing Simpsonville over the last 10 years. Mauldin Mayor, Dennis Raines, says he’s excited for the new member of their city team, and he already has a few projects that Dyrhaug will start working on soon.

A big project for Mauldin is the possibility of creating a centralized downtown. In 2012, the City of Mauldin approved an innovative Master Plan that would create that downtown district. They’ve been working towards that goal ever since, and they’re hoping the new city planner will continue the momentum and see it through to fruition.

The mayor says he would like a central meeting place his citizens can go and enjoy instead of being spread out at different shops and restaurants.

They mayor also would like his city to be connected to the Swamp Rabbit Trail in the future and says the city is working on expanding Butler road to three lanes near Mauldin High school.

The mayor hopes to see some momentum in the downtown movement in 2017.