Missing great-grandmother and 5-year-old FOUND ALIVE in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WSPA) – The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Barbara Briley and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter have been found.

Briley and her great-granddaughter had been missing since Christmas Eve.

They were last seen at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia.

A local store clerk says Briley was asking for directions and left the parking lot shortly after 6:00 p.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

