Murder victim’s daughter heals through helping others

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg County woman whose mother was killed in a brutal crime two decades ago has dedicated her life to helping victims of crime.

Dana Satterfield was murdered in her Roebuck beauty salon in 1995.

Ashley Arrowood still remembers seeing her mother’s body being carried out on a stretcher. It’s a memory she will never forget. She was also left with many questions about what she endured – questions that caused many sleepless nights and often made her look over her shoulder.

Arrowood decided to help others like her. She became a victim advocate for the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

She says the most important thing she can do is give people hope – people like Charlie Carver’s family. Carver was one of the victims of accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp. As heinous as the Kohlhepp case is, she says there is some positive.

She said Kohlhepp’s confession gives the families closure.

Arrowood waited a decade before deputies found her mother’s killer, Jonathan Vick, who says he’s innocent.

She’s healing through her work.

“You don’t get over it. You just learn how to live with it, so this is kind of my way of living with it,” she said.