Parents found passed out with heroin, 2 babies in car

KXAN Published:
Amirah Silver (left) and Cory Holloman (right) were arrested after black tar heroin was found in their possession (Courtesy: Williamson County Jail)
Amirah Silver (left) and Cory Holloman (right) were arrested after black tar heroin was found in their possession (Courtesy: Williamson County Jail)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two Austin-area parents were arrested after police found them passed out in possession of black tar heroin with two young children in the car, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 22, Cory Holloman, 26, was found by police asleep in a Target parking lot along with a 1-month-old baby, a 1-year-old child, and their mother Amirah Silver, 23. Police say when they arrived they saw the car turned on with two children in car seats while Holloman was passed out with his tongue sticking out.

Officers woke up the sleeping couple and said they were hard to understand and didn’t know what was going on. Holloman told police he was coming from Austin and driving to Maryland, but had to stop because he hadn’t slept in three days.

Round Rock police say they immediately noticed track marks on Holloman’s arms. A match box with cocaine and black tar heroin were found in his pant’s pocket, according to the affidavit.

Another bag of cocaine, used syringes, spoons with residue and marijuana were found on the floorboards beneath one of the children. Silver also had a medication she did not have a prescription for.

Silver and Holloman have now bonded out of the Williamson County Jail. They are both facing charges for child endangerment.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s