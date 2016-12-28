School bus driver charged after sleeping student wakes up alone

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bus driver for the Shippensburg Area School District is charged after police say she failed to notice a sleeping student at the end of her morning route.

The young boy found himself alone on the bus when he woke up at the driver’s home on the morning of Dec. 21. He walked off the small bus and into the driver’s yard where a neighbor heard him crying, Shippensburg police said in charging documents.

The neighbor knocked on the driver’s door and when no one answered, she took the boy into her home, gave him a bowl of cereal, and called the police. The boy was then transported to Nancy Grayson Elementary School.

The driver, 37-year-old Penny Kirby of Shippensburg, told police she drove the boy and other children on a special needs route to the elementary school. She said she thought she saw the boy leave the bus with the other children.

Kirby, a substitute driver for Boyo Transportation, said she did not see any children when she parked at her home. She said she looked to the back of the bus but did not walk along the seats.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday charges her with one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

More stories you may like on 7News

Dollywood holding auditions in the Upstate in January Local performers have a chance to be discovered as auditions for Dollywood take place in Spartanburg on Saturday, January 28.

Man in mask, hoodie robs bank in Travelers Rest Police say a man robbed the United Community Bank in Travelers Rest just after 2:00pm.

Solicitor Chrissy Adams dies following battle with cancer Solicitor Chrissy Adams has died following a battle with cancer.