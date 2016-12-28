Search continues for missing woman, great-granddaughter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The family of a missing New Jersey woman has made their way to central Virginia to retrace her steps.

Barbara Briley and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter LaMyra have been missing since Christmas Eve. They were last seen at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen.

A local store clerk says Briley was asking for directions and left the parking lot shortly after 6 p.m.

Since then, the family has been frantically waiting for the two to come home.

“We sat waiting and watching and waiting and calling,” said Briley’s niece Marcella Rorie.

By the time Christmas morning came around, they knew something as wrong. Her niece says she jumped in her car and began retracing her steps.

“Basically what I was doing is checking to see if there are any skid marks, anything on the side of the road that looked as if a vehicle had been distressed or gone down an embankment or anything of that nature,” Rorie said.

Since then the family has been up and down I-95 and I-85 trying to find a clue.

“We’ve been handing out fliers, we’ve been stopping at Exxon stations,” Rorie said.

They were told by investigators that Briley’s phone was last pinged Tuesday at 1:36 a.m. in the Tri-Cities area. They even received a tip that someone may have seen a car in a ditch on I-85.

“We have not been able to find anything. State Police was going down one side and we were going down the other side then we circled around. And then we’ve gone up and down around 5 or 6 times now,” Rorie said.

For now, the family says they are staying positive and remaining hopeful.

“We love them and if they’re watching we want them to know. Please come home. We miss you and we are waiting for you and we are out looking for you,” Rorie said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The family is just asking for people to continue to share this story until they are both found.