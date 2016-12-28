Solicitor Chrissy Adams dies following battle with cancer

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Solicitor Chrissy Adams has died, according to our coverage partners at the Anderson Independent Mail.

The newspaper reports that solicitor-elect David Wagner confirmed Adams passed away Tuesday night surrounded by her family.

Adams served as the solicitor for the Tenth Judicial Circuit, prosecuting cases in Anderson and Oconee counties. She had served as solicitor since 2005.

Adams announced last February that she would not run for re-election and planned to retire for health reasons.

Wagner will take Adams’ office.

